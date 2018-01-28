Top Stories
Sun, 28 January 2018 at 1:13 am

Margot Robbie, Isla Fisher, & Rose Byrne Go Glam for G'Day Gala

Margot Robbie is all smiles as she arrives at G’Day USA’s Black Tie Gala on Saturday night (January 27) at the Intercontinental LA Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old Oscar-nominated actress looked pretty in a floral-print dress as she was joined at the event by fellow Australian actresses Isla Fisher and Rose Byrne.

Other stars at the event included Luke Hemsworth and wife Samantha, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, John Travolta, Emilie de Ravin, Curtis Stone, Lindsay Price, Jason Clarke, Cecile Breccia, and Delta Goodrem.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Zimmerman dress and David Webb jewelry. Isla is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress. Rose is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress, Sophia Webster shoes, and David Yurman jewelry. Emilie is wearing an Alice McCall dress, Effy jewelry, and Brian Atwood shoes while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Posted to: Cecile Breccia, Curtis Stone, Delta Goodrem, Emilie de Ravin, Isla Fisher, Jason Clarke, John Travolta, Lindsay Price, Luke Hemsworth, Margot Robbie, Rebel Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ruby Rose, Samantha Hemsworth

