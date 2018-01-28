Pink & Husband Carey Hart Couple Up For Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party

Pink cozies up to husband Carey Hart as they arrive at Clive Davis‘ Pre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (January 27) in New York City.

The 38-year-old musician looked super chic in a red faux fur coat and red dress while her former moto-cross racer husband looked handsome in a navy suit.

Other stars attending the event included Maren Morris and fiance Ryan Hurd, Diplo, Logic, Drew Taggart, Alex Pall, and Kacey Musgraves.

FYI: Maren is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress. Drew is wearing an Etro suit. Alex is wearing an Etro suit.

