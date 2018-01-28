Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

2018 Grammys Performers &amp; Presenters List - Full Lineup Revealed!

2018 Grammys Performers & Presenters List - Full Lineup Revealed!

Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Can't Stop Smiling at Clive Davis' Grammys Party (Photos)

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Can't Stop Smiling at Clive Davis' Grammys Party (Photos)

Donald Trump Says He Is Not a Feminist

Donald Trump Says He Is Not a Feminist

Sun, 28 January 2018 at 1:49 am

Pink & Husband Carey Hart Couple Up For Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party

Pink & Husband Carey Hart Couple Up For Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party

Pink cozies up to husband Carey Hart as they arrive at Clive DavisPre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (January 27) in New York City.

The 38-year-old musician looked super chic in a red faux fur coat and red dress while her former moto-cross racer husband looked handsome in a navy suit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pink

Other stars attending the event included Maren Morris and fiance Ryan Hurd, Diplo, Logic, Drew Taggart, Alex Pall, and Kacey Musgraves.

FYI: Maren is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress. Drew is wearing an Etro suit. Alex is wearing an Etro suit.

15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 01
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 02
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 03
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 04
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 05
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 06
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 07
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 08
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 09
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 10
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 11
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 12
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 13
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 14
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 15
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 16
pink husband carey hart couple up for clive davis pre grammys party 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Grammys Weekend, Alex Pall, Carey Hart, Diplo, Drew Taggart, Kacey Musgraves, Logic, Maren Morris, Pink, Ryan Hurd, The Chainsmokers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Liam Hemsworth wearing a wedding ring? - TMZ
  • Millie Bobby Brown has met so many celebrities - Just Jared Jr
  • Heidi Montag breastfeeds son Gunnar in new photo shoot - TooFab
  • Scott Baio is being accused of sexual assault - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tom Holland just shared tons of shirtless selfies - Just Jared Jr
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    how can he stand her