Stana Katic Breaks Silence on 'Harsh' Exit From 'Castle'

Two years ago, Stana Katic‘s contract on Castle was not renewed due to “budgetary reasons,” and it was truly shocking for fans to hear that one of the stars of the show was let go so quickly amid the show’s successful run.

Soon after, the show was cancelled amid backlash from some fans over the decision to let her go.

Now, Stana is speaking for the very first time about how she felt during that time.

“I’m actually still not clear on the thought process behind the way that it went down. It hurt and it was a harsh ending, but now, nearly two years later…I met so many beautiful people on that project, and we collaborated on something really unique in that it’s not every day that you get a show, or a series, that has eight seasons and that it was a hit for the network. It would be a disservice to those people, to the work that we did together, and to my work, which I feel contributed, in part, to the success of the show, to be anything but grateful because, at the end of the day, that was a fantastic platform,” Stana told EW. “It was a formative experience, and we told a love story that I feel moved people, touched people, and I can’t be anything but glad that I was a part of something like that. I hope it remains something special in viewers’ minds forever.”