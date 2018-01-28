Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

2018 Grammys Performers & Presenters List - Full Lineup Revealed!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Can't Stop Smiling at Clive Davis' Grammys Party (Photos)

Donald Trump Says He Is Not a Feminist

Sun, 28 January 2018 at 11:52 am

Why Isn't Lorde Performing at Grammys 2018?

Why Isn't Lorde Performing at Grammys 2018?

Many are wondering why Lorde is not performing at the 2018 Grammys, which are set to air tonight (January 28) live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The 21-year-old entertainer’s hit Melodrama is nominated for Album of the Year, and sources told Variety that Lorde would not be performing for a very specific reason.

Apparently, one source told the publication that Lorde was approached by the Recording Academy to perform, but it would not be a solo performance. Another source added that they wanted Lorde to be a part of a Tom Petty tribute by singing his song “American Girl.” One source also continued that the other nominees for Album of the Year, all of them male, were offered solo performances. Thus, Lorde decided to decline.

Lorde has not publicly commented on this situation, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

See the full list of performers and presenters at the Grammys here.

