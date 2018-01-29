Top Stories
Mon, 29 January 2018 at 10:09 am

Amber Rose Gives Update After Breast Reduction Surgery

Amber Rose Gives Update After Breast Reduction Surgery

Amber Rose is updating fans on the aftermath of her breast reduction surgery, which she underwent earlier this month.

The 34-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to show fans her new breasts and reveal her new cup size.

“Hey guys, I am still in the house recovering from my breast reduction surgery. So I’m really just, you know, letting my hair grow, letting my eyebrows grow out, trying to relax and rest and recover. And also, of course, I wanted to give you an update on my new boobs,” she said, before showing her chest.

“Look how much smaller they are. I really went down a lot. I don’t know if you guys know, but I was a 36-H. I was really, really big, and I think now I might actually just be a D cup, which is, like, really small for me,” Amber added.

“So yeah, I’ve been online shopping and getting cute little shirt and little strapless things, and I’m just so excited to be able to wear an outfit,” she continued.
