Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Join Ashley Tisdale at Grammy Viewing Party

Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross coupled up at Inaugural Janie’s Fund Gala & GRAMMY Viewing Party!

The 33-year-old “Pieces of Me” singer and the 29-year-old actor stepped out for the event, hosted by Steven Tyler and Live Nation during the 2018 Grammy Awards, at Red Studios on Sunday (January 28) in Los Angeles.

They were joined by Ashley Tisdale, who showed off her toned torso and snapped a pic with Ashlee inside.

Also in attendance were Ashlee‘s ex Pete Wentz, Caitlyn Jenner, Haley Reinhart, Sharon Stone, Francesca Eastwood, Cody Simpson, and Chelsea Kane.

