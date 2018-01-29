Beyonce's Grammys 2018 Look Was Inspired by Black Panthers

Beyonce paid tribute to the Black Panther Party with her look at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

After skipping the red carpet, the 36-year-old singer sat front row with her husband Jay-Z and their 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy for music’s big night held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

Beyonce paired a cold-shoulder black turtleneck dress with a large black hat and statement-making silver earrings, finishing off her look with purple lipstick and dark sunglasses.

“It started with Super Bowl last January, and here we are a year later,” her makeup artist, L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John, told People.

“If you look at the beret from yesterday [at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party], the turtleneck part of the dress tonight – its sculptural silhouette,” he added. “It was a really strong, powerful moment. This is something that is representative of love and solidarity for her people.”

He also shared that Beyonce was in charge of all the details of her look such as her black panther-inspired clutch, which Blue Ivy is holding on her lap in the photos below.

FYI: Beyonce is wearing a custom Nicolas Jebran hat and couture gown, custom Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a custom Judith Leiber purse, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Alain Mikli sunglasses.

