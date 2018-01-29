Top Stories
Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 2:01 am

Beyonce's Grammys 2018 Look Was Inspired by Black Panthers

Beyonce's Grammys 2018 Look Was Inspired by Black Panthers

Beyonce paid tribute to the Black Panther Party with her look at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

After skipping the red carpet, the 36-year-old singer sat front row with her husband Jay-Z and their 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy for music’s big night held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

Beyonce paired a cold-shoulder black turtleneck dress with a large black hat and statement-making silver earrings, finishing off her look with purple lipstick and dark sunglasses.

“It started with Super Bowl last January, and here we are a year later,” her makeup artist, L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John, told People.

“If you look at the beret from yesterday [at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party], the turtleneck part of the dress tonight – its sculptural silhouette,” he added. “It was a really strong, powerful moment. This is something that is representative of love and solidarity for her people.”

He also shared that Beyonce was in charge of all the details of her look such as her black panther-inspired clutch, which Blue Ivy is holding on her lap in the photos below.

FYI: Beyonce is wearing a custom Nicolas Jebran hat and couture gown, custom Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a custom Judith Leiber purse, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Alain Mikli sunglasses.

25+ pictures inside of Beyonce and her family at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 01
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 02
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 03
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 04
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 05
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 06
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 07
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 08
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 09
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 10
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 11
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 12
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 13
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 14
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 15
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 16
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 17
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 18
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 19
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 20
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 21
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 22
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 23
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 24
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 25
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 26
beyonces grammys 2018 look was inspired by black panthers 27

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Grammys, Beyonce Knowles, Grammys, Sir John

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting heated between Jay-Z and President Trump - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Dove Cameron's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars opens up about his drug arrest at the Grammys - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is calling for a long-term Syrian refugee solution - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde just celebrated a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Arx

    oh the whites are about to loose their shit again.

  • Adrienne


    Gℴogle is paying you $98 per-hour to do job on the internet .. Do work Some few hours and fun greater time with your loved ones … You can join this…on Monday I purchased a gorgeous Aston Martin DB5 after I been earnin $7919 this past five weeks .it seems the coolest job however you wo’nt forgive yourself if you do not look it.!cf431r:=>=>=> http://GoogleDailyConsumerPostWorkFromHome/online/easytasks… ♥♥m♥♥k♥v♥i♥♥m♥r♥♥♥l♥♥e♥♥♥j♥♥♥e♥♥d♥v♥m♥o♥♥p♥♥♥w♥g♥d♥i♥o♥l♥♥♥f♥j♥l♥♥a:::::!hf683v:wky

  • Vanity

    I dont see her outfit at all .. I see a woman letting her man think its ok to cheat on her.. lol.

  • http://hisblossombunny.tumblr.com/ NerdyBirdy

    she would. GLAD YOUR HUSBAND LOST!!! XD

  • Curt Noydb

    so its ok to belong to a hate group as long as it is a black one? See the logic there.

  • Liverwurst

    I have a dream that one day we will have a love for ALL people regardless of race, sexuality, gender or religion. If we as a people take turns repressing one another we will never make it right and none of us will truly be free.

  • moody

    oh those pesky white people. do you know the history of the Black Panthers? what started off as a noble enterprise turned into a violent, murderous nightmare.

  • Angelette Holtrust

    Black panthers, not surprising as she is a classic race baiter

  • Angelette Holtrust

    Racist much?

  • Barbara Pierro

    no surprise.

  • Amber

    Nothing wrong with being unapologetically black.