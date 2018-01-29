Camila Cabello & Kesha Celebrate Grammys 2018 at Sony After Party!

Camila Cabello happily poses alongside Clive Davis while attending the 2018 Sony Music Entertainment Post-Grammy After Party held on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The 20-year-old “Havana” hit-maker and the 85-year-old music industry executive were joined at the reception by Kesha, Diplo, Calvin Harris, Maren Morris and her fiance Ryan Hurd, Rachel Platten, Jack Antonoff, and the guys of The Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall.

ICYMI, check out Camila‘s stunning red carpet dress, and watch her perform a moving rendition of Kesha‘s “Praying” alongside other female artists during the show.

“‘After everything you’ve done I can thank you for how strong I have become,” thank you to the @recordingacademy, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey,” Kesha captioned with her Instagram post.