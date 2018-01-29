Top Stories
Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 10:16 am

Camila Cabello & Kesha Celebrate Grammys 2018 at Sony After Party!

Camila Cabello & Kesha Celebrate Grammys 2018 at Sony After Party!

Camila Cabello happily poses alongside Clive Davis while attending the 2018 Sony Music Entertainment Post-Grammy After Party held on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The 20-year-old “Havana” hit-maker and the 85-year-old music industry executive were joined at the reception by Kesha, Diplo, Calvin Harris, Maren Morris and her fiance Ryan Hurd, Rachel Platten, Jack Antonoff, and the guys of The Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall.

ICYMI, check out Camila‘s stunning red carpet dress, and watch her perform a moving rendition of Kesha‘s “Praying” alongside other female artists during the show.

“‘After everything you’ve done I can thank you for how strong I have become,” thank you to the @recordingacademy, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey,” Kesha captioned with her Instagram post.
Just Jared on Facebook
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 01
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 02
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 03
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 04
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 05
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 06
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 07
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 08
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 09
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 10
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 11
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 12
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 13
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 14
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 15
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 16
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 17
camila cabello kesha celebrate grammys 2018 at sony after party 18

Credit: Bennett Raglin, Nicholas Hunt; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Grammys, Alex Pall, Calvin Harris, Camila Cabello, Clive Davis, Diplo, Drew Taggart, Jack Antonoff, Kesha, Maren Morris, Rachel Platten, Ryan Hurd, The Chainsmokers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting heated between Jay-Z and President Trump - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Dove Cameron's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars opens up about his drug arrest at the Grammys - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is calling for a long-term Syrian refugee solution - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde just celebrated a major milestone - Just Jared Jr