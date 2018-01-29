Chris Pine Uses a Flip Phone While Running Errands

Chris Pine whips out his flip phone to take a photo while out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 37-year-old actor was seen a few days later running some errands with what looked like a bit of a bruised up eye. He had a bandage off to the side of his head as well. We hope he’s okay!

Chris will soon be starting up press for his upcoming film, A Wrinkle in Time, which will hit theaters on March 9. Chris stars as Dr. Alex Murry in the Ava DuVernay-directed film.

Check out the newest photos of Chris Pine below…