Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 10:35 am

Chris Pine Uses a Flip Phone While Running Errands

Chris Pine whips out his flip phone to take a photo while out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 37-year-old actor was seen a few days later running some errands with what looked like a bit of a bruised up eye. He had a bandage off to the side of his head as well. We hope he’s okay!

Chris will soon be starting up press for his upcoming film, A Wrinkle in Time, which will hit theaters on March 9. Chris stars as Dr. Alex Murry in the Ava DuVernay-directed film.

Credit: Phamous; Photos: Backgrid
