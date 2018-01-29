Dua Lipa, Darren Criss & More Live It Up at Universal Music Group's Grammys 2018 After Party!

Dua Lipa is decked out in all white while hitting the red carpet at Universal Music Group’s 2018 Grammy Awards After Party presented by American Airlines and Citi at Spring Studios on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The 22-year-old “New Rules” hit-maker was joined at the event by American Crime Story‘s Darren Criss, Jessica Williams, Dave Chappelle, Luke James, Jessie Reyez, Eve, Shanina Shaik, Zedd, Kali Uchis, Sarah Silverman, Shemar Moore, as well as Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Platzman and Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons.

“My dear friend and publicist Kathy @permpressmedia and 15 other superwomen organised the white rose movement during the Grammy’s yesterday,” Dua captioned with her Instagram post. “I thank women like that for inspiring us everyday to move forward in the world and support each other. Love always! #whyiwearawhiterose #timesup @voicesinentertainment”