Mon, 29 January 2018 at 9:25 am

Ed Sheeran Was Sleeping During His 2 Grammy Wins!

Ed Sheeran was asleep when he won 2 Grammy awards at the 2018 ceremony on Sunday (January 28)!

The 26-year-old entertainer, who took home prizes for Pop Solo Performance for “Shape of You” and for Best Pop Vocal Album, took to Instagram to thank his fans and the Recording Academy.

“Woke up to the news I won two grammys last night. Thank you ! This little fluff-ball is doing a bit of a celebratory dance, lots of love to everyone xx” Ed posted on Instagram after waking up. If you didn’t know, Ed skipped the show.

Congrats again – be sure to check out all the winners from Grammy night if you missed it!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Grammys, Ed Sheeran

