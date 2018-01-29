Top Stories
Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

Mon, 29 January 2018

Eddie Redmayne & Pregnant Wife Hannah Run Errands in London

Eddie Redmayne chats with wife Hannah Bagshawe as they spend the day running errands on Saturday afternoon (January 27) in London, England.

The 36-year-old Oscar-winning actor bundled up in a black jacket scarf as his pregnant wife dressed her bump in a cream-colored sweater.

Eddie will reprising his role as Newt Scamander in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The Harry Potter spinoff film will be hitting theaters on November 16 – and you can see photos from the upcoming movie here!
