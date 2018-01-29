Eddie Redmayne & Pregnant Wife Hannah Run Errands in London

Eddie Redmayne chats with wife Hannah Bagshawe as they spend the day running errands on Saturday afternoon (January 27) in London, England.

The 36-year-old Oscar-winning actor bundled up in a black jacket scarf as his pregnant wife dressed her bump in a cream-colored sweater.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eddie Redmayne

Eddie will reprising his role as Newt Scamander in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The Harry Potter spinoff film will be hitting theaters on November 16 – and you can see photos from the upcoming movie here!