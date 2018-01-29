Top Stories
Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

Grammy Execs Respond to Backlash After Few Women Win Awards in Male-Dominated Show

You may have noticed the hashtag #GrammysSoMale trending during the 2018 Grammys on Sunday night (January 28), and that’s because Alessia Cara (Best New Artist) and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman (Best Country Duo/Group Performance) were among the few women to win during the broadcast.

Grammys execs are now responding to the backlash.

“It has to begin with… women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level… [They need] to step up because I think they would be welcome. I don’t have personal experience of those kinds of brick walls that you face but I think it’s upon us — us as an industry — to make the welcome mat very obvious, breeding opportunities for all people who want to be creative and paying it forward and creating that next generation of artists,” Recording Academy president Neil Portnow told Variety when asked about the hashtag trending.

Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich also responded, saying, “It’s not for me to talk about. I produce the TV show.”

When asked why Lorde wasn’t given stage time to perform despite her Album of the Year nomination, he said, “I don’t know if it was a mistake. These shows are a matter of choices. We have a box and it gets full. She had a great album. There’s no way we can really deal with everybody.”

You can see the full winners list here.
  • Lala

    Mansplaining… Q.E.D.

  • Puerto Herrera

    STOP THIS BULLSHIT. I’m sooooo tired of women pitying themselves and I am a woman myself. Maybe I’ll transition.

  • moody

    FFS, I’m becoming ashamed of my gender with all this whining and complaining that they lose or aren’t nominated because they are women. enough already. shall we have a quota system where awards on given on race, gender, sexual preference, transgender. I got it. EVERYONE GETS TROPHY.

  • plez

    Take note: Last year’s Grammys were all about Beyonce and Adele. Because they produced great work – Lemonade and 25. Can we really say this about the 2017 albums/songs produced by women.

  • M9365

    I don’t even think 2017 was a great year for music in general. And next year it will all be about Taylor or something. These complaints are stupid.

  • 777

    It wasn’t

  • Amber

    Lazy, irresponsible responses from both.

  • Max

    But they also should’ve said that this past year, women put out really bad albums with exception of Lorde and SZA. The others could’ve done so much better.