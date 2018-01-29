Top Stories
Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 8:00 am

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Bring Their Kids to Sunday Church

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are all smiles as they leave church separately on Sunday afternoon (January 28) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress looked pretty in a black sweater, printed skirt, and sunglasses while her ex, also 45, kept things cool in a olive-colored T-shirt and jeans for their family outing.

Last week, Ben was spotted stepping out in New York City with his Saturday Night Live producer-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

ICYMI, Jen recently had a horrible encounter with a pepper from her garden!
