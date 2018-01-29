Josh Duhamel Tosses Up the Peace Sign While Running Errands

Josh Duhamel greets photographers as he steps out on Sunday afternoon (January 28) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 45-year-old Love, Simon actor kept things cool in a pink polo shirt and jeans as he spent the day running errands.

Last weekend, Josh mourned the loss of his Minnesota Vikings not making it to the 2018 Super Bowl.

“Wow, just got verbally abused by Philly fan. I need a shower. Congrats to the @philadelphiaeagles; except for that one dude missing a tooth. You went too far bro,” Josh wrote on Instagram.