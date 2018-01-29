Top Stories
Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 1:53 am

Justin Bieber Skips Grammys 2018 - See What He Was Doing!

Justin Bieber didn’t attend the 2018 Grammys!

Following early reports that the 23-year-old “Friends” pop superstar wanted to skip the ceremony (and all future ceremonies!) until he finished his next album, Justin indeed skipped the show to hang out with friends on Sunday night (January 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Justin was spotted during a night out with a group of friends, choosing to have a casual hang-out rather than attend the ceremony.

He wore a Thrasher hoodie and a hat that reads “Sorry,” just like his hit song.

We hope he had a fun time!
