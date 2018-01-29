Justin Bieber Skips Grammys 2018 - See What He Was Doing!

Justin Bieber didn’t attend the 2018 Grammys!

Following early reports that the 23-year-old “Friends” pop superstar wanted to skip the ceremony (and all future ceremonies!) until he finished his next album, Justin indeed skipped the show to hang out with friends on Sunday night (January 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin was spotted during a night out with a group of friends, choosing to have a casual hang-out rather than attend the ceremony.

He wore a Thrasher hoodie and a hat that reads “Sorry,” just like his hit song.

We hope he had a fun time!