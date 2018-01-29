Top Stories
Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

Kate Middleton Donated Some of Her Hair to Children's Cancer Charity

When Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) chopped off some of her hair this past summer, she and her hairdresser decided to donate the locks to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that helps to make wigs for children who are undergoing cancer treatment.

The news was confirmed by the charity, who had a spokesperson release a statement about the good deed.

“It’s lovely to think that somebody, somewhere — probably more than one person — has received a wig containing Princess Kate’s hair,” Helen Creese, the spokesperson, told People. “It’s a really lovely thought and it’s fantastic for raising awareness, plus it’s gorgeous hair — we all lust after that hair!”

You may remember, Harry Styles famously donated his luscious locks to the same charity back in 2016.
Just Jared on Facebook
