Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hairstyle: 'I Did Bo Derek Braids & I'm Really Into It'

Kim Kardashian debuted her brand new look on Snapchat last night.

“So guys, I did Bo Derek braids and I’m really into it,” the 37-year-old reality star posted in a video to her social media account. You can watch the video below.

If you don’t know, Bo starred in the 1979 film 10, where she wore her blonde hair in beaded cornrows on the beach. Kim is receiving backlash for her comments. One Twitter user wrote, “Like y’all, I’m really throwed. @KimKardashian has cornrows and beads in her hair and gave the style credit to a white woman. I’m baffled.”

Another commented, “Just saw your snap. Not Bo Derek braids. Cornrows! Call them what they really are. Just because Bo Derek wore her hair like that in the movie 10 she did not create that hairstyle.”

