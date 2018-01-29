Top Stories
Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

Megan Mullally Hilariously Reveals She Never Noticed Ellen DeGeneres' Pattern of Female 'Roommates' - Watch!

Megan Mullally was oblivious for years!

The Will & Grace actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (January 29).

During her appearance, Megan hilariously reminisced about living a block away from Ellen when they first moved to Los Angeles. She also admitted she had no idea why Ellen had so many female “roommates.”

Later on, Megan and Ellen played a funny game of “5 Second Rule.” Watch below!


Megan Mullally Didn’t Notice the Interesting Pattern with Ellen’s Roommates

