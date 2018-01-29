Megan Mullally Hilariously Reveals She Never Noticed Ellen DeGeneres' Pattern of Female 'Roommates' - Watch!

Megan Mullally was oblivious for years!

The Will & Grace actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (January 29).

During her appearance, Megan hilariously reminisced about living a block away from Ellen when they first moved to Los Angeles. She also admitted she had no idea why Ellen had so many female “roommates.”

Later on, Megan and Ellen played a funny game of “5 Second Rule.” Watch below!



