Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Couple Up for Grammys 2018 Viewing Party in LA

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are all smiles as they arrive at the 2018 Grammys Viewing Party hosted by Steven Tyler and Live Nation on Sunday night (January 28) at Red Studios in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old actress sparkled in a black sequined jumpsuit while her 42-year-olf fiance looked handsome in a navy suit for the event.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Rachel Zoe jumpsuit, Rona Pfeiffer jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels.

