Rita Ora Reunites with Ex Calvin Harris at Benny Blanco & Diplo's Grammys 2018 After Party!

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 11:02 am

Rita Ora shows off some skin in a lace ensemble while making her way out of a 2018 Grammy Awards After Party hosted by Benny Blanco and Diplo with SVEDKA Vodka and Interscope Records on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The 27-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by her ex boyfriend Calvin Harris, Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei, Ryan Tedder, Thomas Rhett, Rachel Platten and host himself, Diplo.

Rita switched up her look after rocking a gorgeous Ralph & Russo couture gown on the red carpet at the big ceremony held at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Bryan Bedder; Photos: Getty
