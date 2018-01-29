Top Stories
Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 1:14 am

Ronda Rousey Officially Signs With WWE & Makes Surprise Appearance at Royal Rumble - Watch!

Ronda Rousey is about to become a WWE superstar!

The 30-year-old UFC women’s bantamweight champion has signed on to perform as a full-time professional wrestler, sealing the deal with a surprise cameo at WWE’s Royal Rumble on Sunday night (January 29) in Philadelphia, PA.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” she told ESPN.

“When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’”

Watch her surprise appearance below!
