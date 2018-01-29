Steven Tyler & Girlfriend Aimee Preston Share a Smooch at Grammy Viewing Party

Steven Tyler and his girlfriend Aimee Preston enjoyed a red carpet kiss at Inaugural Janie’s Fund Gala & GRAMMY Viewing Party!

The 69-year-old Aerosmith singer and Live Nation hosted the event, held during the 2018 Grammy Awards, at Red Studios on Sunday (January 28) in Los Angeles.

Aimee dazzled in a silver sequin dress with bright pink pumps, while Steven rocked a dark printed suit with an assortment of silver accessories.

They were joined by his daughter Chelsea as well as Baby Daddy actress Melissa Peterman.

