Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Tom Brady cut his weekly sports radio interview on WEEI short on Monday (January 29) after a very upsetting comment was made about his daughter days before on the air.

One of the on-air hosts at the station, Alex Reimer, was commenting about his daughter Vivian, 5, in one of the scenes from Tom‘s documentary, Tom vs Time, which prominently features his family. Reimer called Vivian “an annoying little pissant.”

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Tom told the show this morning. “I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.”

“I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time,” he added, before ending the interview.

If you don’t know, Tom makes a weekly radio appearance on the Kirk & Callahan Show during the football season, though this particular comment made by Reimer was made on a different radio program on the same station.

Tom is currently preparing to play in the 2018 Super Bowl, which will take place on Sunday (February 4). His family, including wife Gisele Bundchen, and their kids, are expected to be in attendance.

See photos of Tom holding Vivian after his Super Bowl win last year…