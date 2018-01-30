Top Stories
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Hold Hands, Look So Happy in New Photos

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Katy Perry & More Celebrities Slam Grammys 'Step Up' Comment About Women in Music

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 9:42 am

Adele Dresses as Her 'Hero' Dolly Parton & Dolly Responds in a Very Sweet Way!

Adele Dresses as Her 'Hero' Dolly Parton & Dolly Responds in a Very Sweet Way!

Adele dressed up as country queen Dolly Parton and posted the photo of her tribute on her Instagram account!

“The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you x,” the 29-year-old entertainer captioned the photo of her dressed as Dolly.

Dolly took notice of the photo on Instagram and commented back! See what she wrote back by clicking the photo in the gallery.

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

