Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Hold Hands, Look So Happy in New Photos

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Hold Hands, Look So Happy in New Photos

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Katy Perry &amp; More Celebrities Slam Grammys 'Step Up' Comment About Women in Music

Katy Perry & More Celebrities Slam Grammys 'Step Up' Comment About Women in Music

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 9:10 am

Alessia Cara Responds to Backlash Over Best New Artist Grammys Win

Alessia Cara Responds to Backlash Over Best New Artist Grammys Win

Alessia Cara won the award for Best New Artist at the 2018 Grammys this weekend!

There are some who were taking to social media, upset that one of the other nominees (Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, and Julia Michaels) did not win. Alessia‘s debut single, “Here,” was first released back in 2015.

“to address the apparent backlash regarding winning something I had no control over: I didn’t log onto grammy.com and submit myself. that’s not how it works. I didn’t ask to be submitted either because there are other artists that deserve the acknowledgment. but I was nominated and won and I am not going to be upset about something I’ve wanted since I was a kid, not to mention have worked really hard for,” Alessia posted on Instagram.

Click inside for the full statement from Alessia…

“I meant everything I said about everyone deserving the same shot. there is a big issue in the industry that perpetuates the idea that an artist’s talent and hard work should take a back seat to popularity and numbers. and I’m aware that my music wasn’t released yesterday, I’m aware that, yes, my music has become fairly popular in the last year. but I’m trying very hard to use the platform I’ve been given to talk about these things and bring light to issues that aren’t fair, all while trying to make the most of the weird, amazing success I’ve been lucky enough to have. I will not let everything I’ve worked for be diminished by people taking offence to my accomplishments and feeling the need to tell me how much I suck. here’s something fun! I’ve been thinking I suck since I was old enough to know what sucking meant. I’ve beat u to it. And that’s why this means a lot to me. despite my 183625 insecurities, I’ve been shown that what I’ve created is worth something and that people actually give a shit. all of the years feeling like I wasn’t good at anything or that I was naive for dreaming about something improbable have paid off in a way that I have yet to process. I know it sounds cheesy and dumb but it’s the honest truth. thanks to everyone who’s shown me kindness and support along the way. I’ll stop talking now,” she continued.
Just Jared on Facebook
alessia cara best new artist backlash 01
alessia cara best new artist backlash 02
alessia cara best new artist backlash 03
alessia cara best new artist backlash 04
alessia cara best new artist backlash 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Grammys, Alessia Cara, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger just sold a car for $2.5 million - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal says it's been the worst year of her life - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars says his cocaine arrest changed his life - TooFab
  • Production of Blake Lively's upcoming movie has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got the sweetest birthday gift from her boyfriend Levi Meaden - Just Jared Jr
  • moody

    everyone needs to shut the fuck up already.

  • Just Saying

    Lmao everyone knows the Best New Artist grammy is practically cursed. Watch her continue to be irrelevant and disappear by the end of the year xD

  • Mafer Garrido

    oh sweetie, you DO submit yourself. In fact, it’s very well known you’ve submitted yourself for the past three years as New Artist (the rules allowed you to) until you finally got nominated and won. It’s true that it’s not your fault and haters can go F off, but don’t pretend you and your team didn’t have anything to do with this.

  • wearing

    I don’t really listen to music, but out of all of these, I’ve heard of SZA the most often and the loudest