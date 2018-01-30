Alicia Vikander Joins Pregnant Kate Middleton at Dinner with Swedish Royal Family

Kate Middleton and Prince William pose for official photos alongside Swedish royalty, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, at a reception dinner at the British Ambassador’s residence on Tuesday (January 30) in Stockholm, Sweden.

The British royal couple were feted during the special dinner during the first day of their visit to Sweden and Norway.

Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander attended the dinner, as did fellow Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard, who was seated right next to Kate during the meal.

The royal couple hit the ice for a game of hockey earlier in the day.

FYI: Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, is wearing an Erdem dress.