Tue, 30 January 2018 at 11:07 am

Angelina Jolie Meets with French First Lady Brigitte Macron!

Angelina Jolie Meets with French First Lady Brigitte Macron!

Angelina Jolie happily waves to photographers as she makes her way out of the Meurice hotel on Tuesday morning (January 30) in Paris, France.

The 42-year-old actress headed to the Elysee Palace to meet with French First Lady Brigitte Macron per the request of Angelina herself to discuss Syrian refugees, who she met with during her trip to Jordan on Sunday.

Angelia is also set to discuss refugees on Wednesday as the special envoy of the UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency. She’s expected at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, to once again defend the cause of refugees.

Angelina will meet with its Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, with whom she will discuss the follow-up to a joint operation between the two agencies to prevent sexual violence and protect women in conflict zones.
Credit: Papixs / Abaca; Photos: Instarimages.com
