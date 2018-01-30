Big Brother's Paul Calafiore is Dating The Bachelor's Danielle Maltby!

Paul Calafiore and Danielle Maltby are the newest match made in reality TV heaven!

Paul, a contestant on Season 18 of Big Brother, and Danielle, who has appeared on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, made their new relationship Instagram official this week.

Danielle shared some Polaroid photos of her and Paul, which she captioned “melting” on Instagram. Paul also shared a similar photo of them flaunting PDA.

“Danielle and Paulie were set up by their publicist,” a source told E! News. “They are completely obsessed with each other and both have never been happier. Everyone is just so happy for them. When you know, you know.”