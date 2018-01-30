Top Stories
Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Sam Smith &amp; Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

'Glee' Cast &amp; Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

'Glee' Cast & Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 9:53 pm

Big Brother's Paul Calafiore is Dating The Bachelor's Danielle Maltby!

Big Brother's Paul Calafiore is Dating The Bachelor's Danielle Maltby!

Paul Calafiore and Danielle Maltby are the newest match made in reality TV heaven!

Paul, a contestant on Season 18 of Big Brother, and Danielle, who has appeared on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, made their new relationship Instagram official this week.

Danielle shared some Polaroid photos of her and Paul, which she captioned “melting” on Instagram. Paul also shared a similar photo of them flaunting PDA.

Danielle and Paulie were set up by their publicist,” a source told E! News. “They are completely obsessed with each other and both have never been happier. Everyone is just so happy for them. When you know, you know.”

melting 💓

A post shared by Danielle Maltby (@dmmaltby) on

Wedding Season ❤️

A post shared by Paul Calafiore (@paulcalafiore_) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS, ABC
Posted to: Danielle Maltby, Paul Calafiore

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger just sold a car for $2.5 million - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal says it's been the worst year of her life - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars says his cocaine arrest changed his life - TooFab
  • Production of Blake Lively's upcoming movie has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got the sweetest birthday gift from her boyfriend Levi Meaden - Just Jared Jr