Top Stories
Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Sam Smith &amp; Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

'Glee' Cast &amp; Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

'Glee' Cast & Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 8:43 pm

Calvin Harris Says He Grew a Beard to Be Taken Seriously, Tweets About Losing at Grammys 2018

Calvin Harris Says He Grew a Beard to Be Taken Seriously, Tweets About Losing at Grammys 2018

Calvin Harris is opening up about why he decided to grow out his beard.

The 34-year-old DJ took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 30) to share that he grew out his beard to be taken seriously as a producer in hopes of winning at the 2018 Grammys.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Calvin Harris

“Last year I grew a big ol beard in order to be taken seriously by the Grammys as a producer. It worked to an extent – my Producer of the Year nomination came through and I was happy the beard was performing as well as I had hoped,” Calvin tweeted first.

“But unfortunately this weekend I learned that even a new beard has its limitations,” Calvin continued. “On Sunday I lost out to the incredible Greg Kurstin. A big ol beard can only take you so far. An important lesson learned that i am happy to pass forward to all of you good people.”

Read the rest of Calvin’s tweets inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Calvin Harris

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger just sold a car for $2.5 million - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal says it's been the worst year of her life - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars says his cocaine arrest changed his life - TooFab
  • Production of Blake Lively's upcoming movie has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got the sweetest birthday gift from her boyfriend Levi Meaden - Just Jared Jr