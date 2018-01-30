Calvin Harris Says He Grew a Beard to Be Taken Seriously, Tweets About Losing at Grammys 2018

Calvin Harris is opening up about why he decided to grow out his beard.

The 34-year-old DJ took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 30) to share that he grew out his beard to be taken seriously as a producer in hopes of winning at the 2018 Grammys.

“Last year I grew a big ol beard in order to be taken seriously by the Grammys as a producer. It worked to an extent – my Producer of the Year nomination came through and I was happy the beard was performing as well as I had hoped,” Calvin tweeted first.

“But unfortunately this weekend I learned that even a new beard has its limitations,” Calvin continued. “On Sunday I lost out to the incredible Greg Kurstin. A big ol beard can only take you so far. An important lesson learned that i am happy to pass forward to all of you good people.”

