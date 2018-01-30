Celebrities React to 'Black Panther': First Reviews Are In - Read the Tweets!
The Black Panther movie premiere took place last night, and celebrities in attendance have been taking to social media to praise the film.
The film is set to be released on February 16, and by the looks of things, the film is going to be a smash hit.
Celebrities from the Marvel family, like Donald Glover and Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp director), and James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director), have all been taking to Twitter since seeing the film at the premiere.
Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, and so many more.
Check out the tweets below, and be sure to check out Black Panther when it hits theaters!
black panther was beautiful.
we should keep celebrating.
who’s out here?
— donald (@donaldglover) January 30, 2018
BLACK PANTHER, my goodness.
— Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 30, 2018
BLACK PANTHER WAS SO GOOD GODDAMN #BlackExcellence
— Laura Harrier (@LauraHarrier) January 30, 2018
Black Panther. So very good. I cheered and laughed and pumped my fist. I’ve never seen a super hero movie like it. Everybody involved with it deserves a medal and a high five.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 30, 2018
Extraordinary work by Ryan Coogler and company! #BlackPanther #WakandaForever!
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 30, 2018
Black Panther was incredible, and powerful and everything we need right now. The words “cultural phenomenon” have never felt more appropriate. Everyone pleaseeeee do yourself a favor and go see it.
— Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) January 30, 2018
I must say the BLACK PANTHER movie is amazing! Last night was real life #WakandaForever
— Cari Champion (@CariChampion) January 30, 2018
BLACK PANTHER is fantastic. Beautiful, soulful, thoughtful and of the moment. Ryan Coogler knows what he’s doing. Long live T’Challa!
— Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) January 30, 2018
BLACK PANTHER SURPASSED STAR WARS. With gratitude, awe, respect and invigoration, sincerely,
@MissJillScott
— ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) January 30, 2018