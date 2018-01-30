Top Stories
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Hold Hands, Look So Happy in New Photos

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Katy Perry & More Celebrities Slam Grammys 'Step Up' Comment About Women in Music

Tue, 30 January 2018

Celebrities React to 'Black Panther': First Reviews Are In - Read the Tweets!

The Black Panther movie premiere took place last night, and celebrities in attendance have been taking to social media to praise the film.

The film is set to be released on February 16, and by the looks of things, the film is going to be a smash hit.

Celebrities from the Marvel family, like Donald Glover and Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp director), and James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director), have all been taking to Twitter since seeing the film at the premiere.

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, and so many more.

Check out the tweets below, and be sure to check out Black Panther when it hits theaters!

Photos: Marvel
