Tue, 30 January 2018 at 7:12 pm

'Celebrity Big Brother' 2018: Look Inside the Remodeled House!

'Celebrity Big Brother' 2018: Look Inside the Remodeled House!

The Big Brother house just went under an extensive remodel to prepare for the upcoming “Celebrity Edition” and the houseguests will be treated to some luxurious amenities!

The season will feature many firsts, including separate beds for each houseguest, a square dining room table instead of round, and one cohesive theme for the dining room, kitchen, and living room.

“We wanted to elevate the sophistication of the house design for the first-ever Celebrity Edition of Big Brother,” the show’s executive producer Allison Grodner said in a statement. “Our houseguests and viewers alike will be transported into the glamour of a Hollywood Hills home that embraces iconic Los Angeles and celebrity themes in every room.”

The kitchen is outfitted in dark hardwood and features a unique eat-in banquette, unlike the island previous houseguests have used. The house also has all-new appliances, including the house’s first espresso machine.

The “Hollywood speakeasy” was added to the home and the chess set, normally upstairs, is now located in that room along with a game of Chinese checkers.

The bathroom received many new features including more privacy than other houseguests have ever received. A concrete wall now separates the two showers and two vanity stations were installed.

The HOH room features the biggest bed the house has ever seen. It’s the size of two queen beds built together!

The backyard will be smaller than usual as competitions will be held so frequently, so there is now an indoor gym, available 24/7. The celebs will still be able to go outside and enjoy the jacuzzi and late night fire-pit chats.

30+ pictures inside showing off the Celebrity Big Brother house…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, Julie Chen

