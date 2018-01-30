Celebs React to Trump's State of the Union - Read Tweets
President Donald Trump is currently delivering his State of the Union speech to mark his one-year anniversary as president and celebs are speaking out on Twitter.
Most celebs have already declared that they are not watching the address and many have encouraged their fans not to give the president the ratings he desires.
Some of the stars who are watching have commented on the divided government we have right now, as it was clear that half the room was giving standing ovations throughout the night and the other half was not.
Read tweets from Elizabeth Banks, Andy Cohen, Josh Gad, Amber Tamblyn, Kal Penn, and more below.
I tried. I listened but the amount of BS and stunts and questions raised that will never be answered made me throw my remote and now I am listening to Tom Petty and am a better American for it. #SOTU
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 31, 2018
Nancy Pelosi’s stink eye is EVERYTHING!!!!!
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 31, 2018
This 2 hour live broadcast of the new Purge film on all of network TV is very bold.
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 31, 2018
I don’t care if it’s bipartisan tradition, all these standing ovations (except for those honored) are dumb.
— josh groban (@joshgroban) January 31, 2018
I just love when he goes off script and freewheels with one of his own adjectives. It’s thrilling.
— josh groban (@joshgroban) January 31, 2018
Watching #SOTU I’m always struck by the divided chamber. Half sitting. No matter who is president. So divided.
— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 31, 2018
America right now is like pic.twitter.com/qVxR7o6Thv
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 31, 2018
WILL SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THIS MAN TO NOT CLAP RIGHT IN THE MIC
— Grace VanderWaal (@GraceVanderWaal) January 31, 2018
It’s funny that our state of the union now has a vertical topic scroll like espn.
— Josh Hopkins (@MrJoshHopkins) January 31, 2018
Republicans =Leg day. Democrats = Day Off #SOTU
— Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) January 31, 2018
Mike Pence's catatonic eyes drilling fiendish love holes into the back of Trump's weird half-empty Easter basket head. Who can watch that? #SOTU
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 31, 2018
This is the immigration section of the speech by a president & party who have invited hate groups to meetings at the UN, rolled back climate change measures, and bragged about grabbing women by the pussy.
— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 31, 2018
Do not adjust your TVs. The WHITE BALANCE is WAY OFF in the WH. Not on your set!
— Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) January 31, 2018
Mitch McConnell just saw a delicious looking fly, but decided not to strike….
— Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) January 31, 2018
Moff Tarkin had more life in his eyes in Rouge One than Mike Pence. #StateOfTheUnion
— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) January 31, 2018