Celebs React to Trump's State of the Union - Read Tweets

President Donald Trump is currently delivering his State of the Union speech to mark his one-year anniversary as president and celebs are speaking out on Twitter.

Most celebs have already declared that they are not watching the address and many have encouraged their fans not to give the president the ratings he desires.

Some of the stars who are watching have commented on the divided government we have right now, as it was clear that half the room was giving standing ovations throughout the night and the other half was not.

Read tweets from Elizabeth Banks, Andy Cohen, Josh Gad, Amber Tamblyn, Kal Penn, and more below.

I tried. I listened but the amount of BS and stunts and questions raised that will never be answered made me throw my remote and now I am listening to Tom Petty and am a better American for it. #SOTU — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 31, 2018 Nancy Pelosi’s stink eye is EVERYTHING!!!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 31, 2018

