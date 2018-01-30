Top Stories
Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

'Glee' Cast & Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 10:22 pm

Celebs React to Trump's State of the Union - Read Tweets

President Donald Trump is currently delivering his State of the Union speech to mark his one-year anniversary as president and celebs are speaking out on Twitter.

Most celebs have already declared that they are not watching the address and many have encouraged their fans not to give the president the ratings he desires.

Some of the stars who are watching have commented on the divided government we have right now, as it was clear that half the room was giving standing ovations throughout the night and the other half was not.

Read tweets from Elizabeth Banks, Andy Cohen, Josh Gad, Amber Tamblyn, Kal Penn, and more below.

Click inside to read more tweets about the State of the Union…

