Chadwick Boseman & 'Black Panther' Co-Stars Team Up to Promote New Movie!

Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan joke around on stage at the Black Panther press junket on Tuesday (January 30) at the Montage Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actors were joined at the press event by their co-stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Andy Serkis, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett along with the movie’s director Ryan Coogler.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lupita Nyong’o

The night before, the cast premiered the latest Marvel movie to rave reviews!

Black Panther hits theaters on February 19.

15+ pictures inside of the Black Panther cast attending the press junket…