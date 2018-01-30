Top Stories
Tue, 30 January 2018 at 2:24 am

Chadwick Boseman & Michael B. Jordan Look Sharp at 'Black Panther' Premiere

Chadwick Boseman was shining in black and gold at the premiere of his new movie Black Panther!

The 41-year-old actor, who plays the title character in the Disney and Marvel flick, hit the purple carpet at the event held at Dolby Theatre on Monday (January 29) in Hollywood.

He paired his floral jacket with a gold bracelet and rings.

Chadwick was joined by his co-star Michael B. Jordan, who suited up in all black with gold details on his collar and loafers.

Also in attendance were their co-stars Daniel Kaluuya, Sterling K. Brown, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis, Forest Whitaker, Winston Duke, Stan Lee, who was also a writer and executive producer, and director Ryan Coogler.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16.

FYI: Chadwick is wearing Emporio Armani with Christian Louboutin shoes and Jason of Beverly Hills and David Yurman jewelry. Michael is wearing a Calvin Klein suit, Christian Louboutin shoes, Jason of Beverly Hills accessories, and a Piaget watch. Daniel is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes and David Yurman jewelry. Sterling is wearing a La Perla suit with a Musika Frère turtleneck, Christian Louboutin shoes, and David Yurman jewelry. Andy is wearing a Montblanc watch. Ryan is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

35+ pictures inside of Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and more at the premiere…

