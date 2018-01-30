Claire Foy's Husband Stephen Campbell Opens Up About Brain Tumor Struggle

Claire Foy‘s husband Stephen Campbell just revealed his private health battle he struggled with over the past year.

The 40-year-old actor opened up about discovering he had a benign brain tumor at the end of 2016 that required surgery to remove.

Ahead of the surgery, Stephen says he penned letters to everyone he loved.

“You realize you’re not the most important person in that process, and everybody who loves you goes through far worse. My daughter didn’t know what was going on at all. But my family did, and I could see it in them,” he told The Sun.

He added, “But it’s all very much on the off chance that something did go wrong because every part of you is saying that nothing will…Waking up and being told the operation had gone well was understandably a huge relief.”

Claire also faced a similar battle when she was just 17 and doctors discovered a benign tumor in her eye.

“It was horrible and debilitating, but it made me realize that I needed to grab the life I wanted,” Claire said.