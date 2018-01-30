Dakota Johnson Reveals She Wasn’t Looking at Angelina Jolie During Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes Speech

Dakota Johnson is setting the record straight!

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening (January 29), the 28-year-old Fifty Shades Freed star revealed exactly whom she was staring at during that now-viral Jennifer Aniston Golden Globes moment – it wasn’t Angelina Jolie.

“Truthfully, I don’t think that I was really looking at her,” Dakota told Jimmy. “If you look really closely at the angle of my eyes, they’re kind of, like, over here… [looking at] the Stranger Things table. And I really love Stranger Things.”

“The thing that I hate the most is when people are in restaurants or whatever, when they try to take a sneaky picture of you. So, I did that at the Golden Globes,” Dakota said. “Everybody there is a famous person. I was, like, trying to take a video of these kids — but they’re children, I know.”

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Versace dress.

