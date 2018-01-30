David Beckham Steps Out in Miami After Announcing New MLS Team

David Beckham heads to his ride while checking out of his hotel on Tuesday afternoon (January 30) in Miami, Fla.

The 42-year-old retired soccer pro looked handsome in sunglasses, a black buttoned-down shirt, and jeans as he headed to the airport for his flight out of town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David Beckham

The day before, David announced that he will be launching a new MLS franchise in Miami in the upcoming future.

After the press event, David took to Instagram to share a photo with his business partner Marcelo Claure celebrating their new venture.

10+ pictures inside of David Beckham leaving his hotel…