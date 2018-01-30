Top Stories
Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Sam Smith &amp; Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

'Glee' Cast &amp; Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

'Glee' Cast & Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 9:47 pm

David Beckham Steps Out in Miami After Announcing New MLS Team

David Beckham Steps Out in Miami After Announcing New MLS Team

David Beckham heads to his ride while checking out of his hotel on Tuesday afternoon (January 30) in Miami, Fla.

The 42-year-old retired soccer pro looked handsome in sunglasses, a black buttoned-down shirt, and jeans as he headed to the airport for his flight out of town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David Beckham

The day before, David announced that he will be launching a new MLS franchise in Miami in the upcoming future.

After the press event, David took to Instagram to share a photo with his business partner Marcelo Claure celebrating their new venture.

10+ pictures inside of David Beckham leaving his hotel…
Just Jared on Facebook
david beckham steps out in miami after announcing new mls team 01
david beckham steps out in miami after announcing new mls team 02
david beckham steps out in miami after announcing new mls team 03
david beckham steps out in miami after announcing new mls team 04
david beckham steps out in miami after announcing new mls team 05
david beckham steps out in miami after announcing new mls team 06
david beckham steps out in miami after announcing new mls team 07
david beckham steps out in miami after announcing new mls team 08
david beckham steps out in miami after announcing new mls team 09
david beckham steps out in miami after announcing new mls team 10
david beckham steps out in miami after announcing new mls team 11

Photos: Backgrid USA, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: David Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger just sold a car for $2.5 million - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal says it's been the worst year of her life - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars says his cocaine arrest changed his life - TooFab
  • Production of Blake Lively's upcoming movie has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got the sweetest birthday gift from her boyfriend Levi Meaden - Just Jared Jr