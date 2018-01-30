Top Stories
Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Sam Smith &amp; Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

'Glee' Cast &amp; Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

'Glee' Cast & Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 11:21 pm

Ed Sheeran Attends Grammy Tribute After Skipping Actual Show

Ed Sheeran Attends Grammy Tribute After Skipping Actual Show

Ed Sheeran‘s hair blows in the wind while making his way out of Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night (January 30) in New York City.

The 25-year-old singer attended the Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Tribute event that evening.

Two nights earlier, the Grammys were held at MSG and Ed won two awards, though he didn’t attend the show to accept them.

“Woke up to the news I won two grammys last night. Thank you! This little fluff-ball is doing a bit of a celebratory dance, lots of love to everyone xx,” Ed wrote on Instagram the next day along with a photo of his cat.
Just Jared on Facebook
ed sheeran attends grammy tribute after skipping actual show 01
ed sheeran attends grammy tribute after skipping actual show 02
ed sheeran attends grammy tribute after skipping actual show 03
ed sheeran attends grammy tribute after skipping actual show 04
ed sheeran attends grammy tribute after skipping actual show 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ed Sheeran

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger just sold a car for $2.5 million - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal says it's been the worst year of her life - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars says his cocaine arrest changed his life - TooFab
  • Production of Blake Lively's upcoming movie has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got the sweetest birthday gift from her boyfriend Levi Meaden - Just Jared Jr