Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

'Glee' Cast & Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 9:21 pm

'First Purge' Teaser Trailer Debuts During State of the Union

The first teaser trailer for The First Purge has been released and it was timed to the start of President Trump‘s State of the Union Address.

The “announcement” video plays like a commercial to promote the start of “the first purge,” in which nothing is unlawful for 12 hours.

Oscar winner Marisa Tomei stars in the film, which is set to be released on July 4.

Here is the movie’s synopsis: Behind every tradition lies a revolution. Next Independence Day, witness the rise of our country’s 12 hours of annual lawlessness. Welcome to the movement that began as a simple experiment: The First Purge. To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

Make sure to see the Trump-inspired poster that was released today.
