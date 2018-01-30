Top Stories
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Hold Hands, Look So Happy in New Photos

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Katy Perry & More Celebrities Slam Grammys 'Step Up' Comment About Women in Music

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 11:26 am

Gigi & Bella Hadid Stun on the Cover of 'British Vogue' March 2018!

Gigi and Bella Hadid look stunning on the cover of British Vogue‘s March 2018 issue, due out on newsstands on Friday (February 2).

Here’s what the 22-year-old and 21-year-old modeling superstar sisters, who were photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Joe McKenna for the shoot in New York City, had to say:

Gigi, on Bella: “She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for. She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her.”

Gigi, on social media and posting pictures of Zayn Malik: “I post what I think would be normal to post of your boyfriend. The comments are: ‘It’s extra, it’s fake.’ But if I don’t do it enough then it’s: ‘Oh they’re fake, they’re not really together.’ I try to do what feels real to me, and do it with integrity.”

See the full shoot in the March issue of British Vogue, on sale Friday (February 2).
Credit: Steven Meisel; Photos: British Vogue
