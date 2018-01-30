Top Stories
Tue, 30 January 2018 at 10:15 am

Issa Rae, Tessa Thompson & Janelle Monae Go Glam at 'Black Panther' World Premiere!

Issa Rae, Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monae show off their fierce glam style while hitting the red carpet at the world premiere of Black Panther held at the Dolby Theatre on Monday evening (January 29) in Hollywood.

The three ladies were joined at the event by Donald Glover, Jon Favreau, Snoop Dogg, Anthony Anderson and his son Nathan, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen and Elizabeth Henstridge.

Also in attendance to show their support was George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson, Don Cheadle and his wife Bridgid Coulter, Colbie Smulders and hubby Taran Killam, and Josh Gad.

Black Panther is set to hit theaters on February 16th!

FYI: Issa is wearing a Rosie Assoulin dress. Tessa is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Roger Vivier clutch, ear cuffs by Sara Weinstock and rings by Graziela Gems. Janelle is wearing Christian Siriano. Chloe is wearing an Elisabetta Franchi gown. Colbie is wearing a Markarian dress.
Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
