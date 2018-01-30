Jennifer Lopez Joins 'World of Dance' Team to Promote Season 2

Jennifer Lopez is joined by her World of Dance co-stars for a press day on the NBC Universal lot on Tuesday afternoon (January 30) in Universal City, Calif.

The entertainer posed with her fellow judges Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, as well as the show’s host Jenna Dewan Tatum, while promoting season two.

The second season of the NBC dance competition series is currently in production and will air later this year!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing an Ester Abner dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Jennifer Lopez for Kohl’s earrings. Jenna is wearing a David Koma bra and skirt.

30+ pictures inside of the World of Dance cast at a press day…