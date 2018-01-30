Katy Perry & More Celebrities Slam Grammys 'Step Up' Comment About Women in Music

Top Stories
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Hold Hands, Look So Happy in New Photos

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 10:30 am

The Recording Academy President Neil Portnow is receiving a ton of backlash after telling women to “step up” in response to the #GrammysSoMale controversy where most of the winners at the 2018 Grammys were men.

Celebrities like Katy Perry, Pink, Charli XCX, Iggy Azalea, Sheryl Crow, and more female entertainers have issued reactions over the statement that women need to step up their game in the music industry.

Click inside to read what celebrities are saying in response to the Recording Academy president’s choice of words…
Charli XCX, Halsey, Katy Perry, Pink, Sheryl Crow

