Katy Perry & More Celebrities Slam Grammys 'Step Up' Comment About Women in Music
The Recording Academy President Neil Portnow is receiving a ton of backlash after telling women to “step up” in response to the #GrammysSoMale controversy where most of the winners at the 2018 Grammys were men.
Celebrities like Katy Perry, Pink, Charli XCX, Iggy Azalea, Sheryl Crow, and more female entertainers have issued reactions over the statement that women need to step up their game in the music industry.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Another powerful woman, leading by example. We ALL have a responsibility to call out the absurd lack of equality everywhere we see it. I'm proud of ALL the women making incredible art in the face of continual resistance. ✊🏻
P.s VH1 Divas Live. https://t.co/RDmB7zRfId
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 30, 2018
Neil’s comment was absurd. Female artists came HARD in 2017. But the nominees are selected by peers and their opinion of the music. Which means it’s a conversation about the standards of which the ENTIRE INDUSTRY expects women to uphold.
— h (@halsey) January 30, 2018
ugh bout 2 step up on 2 ur face.. women are making AMAZING music right now wtf is this dude talking about ????? https://t.co/EkijTA33QW
— CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) January 29, 2018
Neil Portnow really has me heated with his "women need to step up" Grammy-Boys-Club bullshit statement.
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 30, 2018
😂 Or instead of being gracious and wearing white flowers on the carpet (bringing in the viewers for his telecast in designer gowns) women should consider if we NEED to take firmer action and stay at home in PJs next year… see how that works out for Neil. https://t.co/Qu3URie8ue
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 30, 2018
I wish the #Grammys would return to female/male categories. Who will young girls be inspired by to pick up a guitar and rock when most every category is filled with men? I'm not sure it is about women needing to “step up”, (as said by the male in charge). #GrammysSoMale https://t.co/v1rvbT3pCC
— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) January 29, 2018
— P!nk (@Pink) January 29, 2018