Kirsten Dunst Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy in Rodarte Portrait Series!

It appears as if Kirsten Dunst is officially confirming her pregnancy in these new Rodarte portrait series photos.

The new Fall/Winter 2018 images debuted today, and Kirsten is featured in two solo images, cradling her baby bump.

“We are thrilled to feature women who inspire us in our Fall Winter 2018 portrait series,” Rodarte‘s Kate and Laura Mulleavy said in a statement.

Kirsten has never confirmed her pregnancy, despite having been seen out with a baby bump.

This will be the first child for Kirsten and her fiance, Jesse Plemons.