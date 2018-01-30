Top Stories
Tue, 30 January 2018 at 10:15 pm

Liam Payne Shares Super Hot Shirtless Photo from Bed!

Liam Payne Shares Super Hot Shirtless Photo from Bed!

Liam Payne is having the best time in New York City!

The 24-year-old singer was all smiles he greets fans while leaving a studio on Tuesday afternoon (January 30) in the Big Apple.

Later that night, Liam took to his Instagram Story where he flaunted his super ripped, shirtless bod while showing off the views from his hotel room.

Liam also snapped a pic from the mirror above his bed.

Check out more hot shirtless photos of Liam below!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Instagram
Posted to: Liam Payne, Shirtless

