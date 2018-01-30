Lupita Nyong'o & Danai Gurira Stun at 'Black Panther' World Premiere!

Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira looked absolutely stunning while stepping out at the Black Panther premiere!

The co-stars hit the red carpet at the premiere on Monday night (January 29) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

They were joined at the event by their cast mates Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Sydelle Noel and Nabiyah Be.

Black Panther is set to hit theaters on February 16th.

FYI: Lupita is wearing Atelier Versace. Angela is wearing a Naeem Khan gown, Vendorafa jewelry and carrying a Thalé Blanc clutch. Letitia is wearing Bibhu Mohapatra dress and Norman Silverman jewelry. Danai is wearing Viktor & Rolf.