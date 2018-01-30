Top Stories
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Hold Hands, Look So Happy in New Photos

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Katy Perry & More Celebrities Slam Grammys 'Step Up' Comment About Women in Music

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 2:10 am

Lupita Nyong'o & Danai Gurira Stun at 'Black Panther' World Premiere!

Lupita Nyong'o & Danai Gurira Stun at 'Black Panther' World Premiere!

Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira looked absolutely stunning while stepping out at the Black Panther premiere!

The co-stars hit the red carpet at the premiere on Monday night (January 29) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lupita Nyong’o

They were joined at the event by their cast mates Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Sydelle Noel and Nabiyah Be.

Black Panther is set to hit theaters on February 16th.

FYI: Lupita is wearing Atelier Versace. Angela is wearing a Naeem Khan gown, Vendorafa jewelry and carrying a Thalé Blanc clutch. Letitia is wearing Bibhu Mohapatra dress and Norman Silverman jewelry. Danai is wearing Viktor & Rolf.
Photos: Getty
    Gorgeous gown!

    Danai is so beautiful! ♥♥♥

    Gorgeous ladies, and I love their friendship!

    Lupita looks BEYOND beautiful

    google angela bassett and you’ll find pictures of her twirling in that ugly yellow thing and it’s completely sheer and you see her underwear. classless.