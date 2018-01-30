Top Stories
Tue, 30 January 2018 at 12:25 pm

Maisie Williams Shoots Down This 'Game of Thrones' Rumor

Maisie Williams Shoots Down This 'Game of Thrones' Rumor

There’s a report going around that Maisie Williams revealed the official release date of the final season of Game of Thrones – and she’s now clarifying that it is not true.

If you missed it, a UK paper said that the 20-year-old actress revealed that the final season would debut in April of 2019.

“Just a tweet letting you know this game of thrones release date ‘quote’ I’ve supposedly given is completely false and taken from an interview I did years ago,” Maisie said.

The eighth season of Game of Thrones will premiere sometime in 2019.
