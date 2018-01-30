Mandy Moore Describes Her 'This Is Us' Co-Stars in One Word

Mandy Moore is looking smokin’ on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine’s March 2018 issue.

Here’s what the This Is Us star had to share with the mag:

On how she’d describe her This Is Us co-stars with one word:

·Milo Ventimiglia: Boundless (+ just the greatest in every way)

·Chrissy Metz: Spectacular (one of the funniest / crazy talented)

·Sterling K. Brown: Majestic (brilliant doesn’t even cover it)

·Justin Hartley: Magnificent (+ tall + utterly handsome)

On This Is Us: “Before I got the part, I was making massive changes in my personal life and was looking to echo that in my work. I was waiting for something different that would allow me to dig deep. I knew I was capable, but I couldn’t get any momentum, and I had just been crushed by three failed pilot seasons. When I read the script for This Is Us, I told my agent, “I will do absolutely anything to be a part of this.””

On the current climate in Hollywood: “We’re having a real cultural reckoning—one that’s definitely past due. Men have been using their positions of power to take advantage of women, and it’s so prevalent…I can only hope that what’s happening encourages more women [to speak out] and it serves to put women in more powerful positions across the spectrum and in entertainment specifically…as studio heads, directors, writers, and produces. I think it’s going to help women ascend to the top faster.”

