Mark Ruffalo Joins Patricia Arquette, Andra Day, & More Stars at 'People's State Of The Union'

Mark Ruffalo flashed his “We Are All Dreamers” tee at The People’s State Of The Union!

The 50-year-old actor spoke on stage at the event held at Townhall on Monday (January 29) in New York City.

He was joined by Michael Moore, Patricia Arquette, Andra Day, Common, and Cynthia Nixon.

The evening of speeches and music was held in response to President Donald Trump‘s first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Hosts of the event included organizers of the Women’s March and Planned Parenthood.

“The one silver lining in Trump is that we have created the mother of all movements,” Mark told the crowd (via Variety). “We’ll strengthen our bonds and commitments to each other for long after the Trump era comes to its rightful end. We aren’t stopping with Trump.”

55+ pictures inside of Mark Ruffalo, Patricia Arquette, Andra Day, and more stars at the event…